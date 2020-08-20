Zacks: Analysts Expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Announce $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Eastman Chemical reported earnings of $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.41.

Shares of EMN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.45. 482,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,413. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.03%.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 329.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

