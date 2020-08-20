Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Davita’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. Davita reported earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Davita will report full year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $7.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $8.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Davita.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. Davita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVA. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Davita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

DVA stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.72. 43,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. Davita has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $92.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 599 shares of Davita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $47,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $31,248.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davita during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Davita by 178.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Davita during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 255.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Davita by 265.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

