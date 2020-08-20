Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.14. Funko posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.82.

FNKO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 557,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,996. The company has a market cap of $287.24 million, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Funko has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Funko by 82.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,208,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,006 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the second quarter valued at $5,681,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Funko by 777.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 901,110 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Funko by 5,189.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 671,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 659,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the second quarter valued at $3,564,000. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

