Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to Post $0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.13). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Pilgrim’s Pride from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Shares of PPC stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $15.78. 616,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $19.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

