Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) will announce ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.64). TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday.

In other news, CEO Charles Theuer purchased 44,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $72,931.09. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 91,814 shares in the company, valued at $149,656.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 85,830 shares of company stock valued at $151,393. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 59,001 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCON traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 821,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

