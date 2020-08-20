Zacks: Brokerages Expect Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Will Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) to post $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Emergent Biosolutions’ earnings. Emergent Biosolutions reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $6.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $8.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Emergent Biosolutions.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.45. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EBS shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

EBS stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.12. The stock had a trading volume of 301,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,867. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.67. Emergent Biosolutions has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $137.61.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 6,609 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $883,689.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Richard sold 6,572 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $575,115.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,580.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 31,481 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 32.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 132.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Read More: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emergent Biosolutions (EBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.