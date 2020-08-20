Zacks: Brokerages Expect Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) to Post $0.57 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Envestnet reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

In other Envestnet news, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 13,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $974,229.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 282,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,017,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $149,338.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,133.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,167 shares of company stock worth $2,170,649 over the last three months. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.78. The stock had a trading volume of 592,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average is $70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.73 and a beta of 1.75. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $45.53 and a 1 year high of $92.51.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

