ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.97 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $13,800.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001875 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,297 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

