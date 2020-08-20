Zcoin (XZC) Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $72.94 million and $18.54 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.58 or 0.00055342 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,888.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.60 or 0.03504162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.37 or 0.02476017 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00529313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.84 or 0.00848188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00058673 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.33 or 0.00667294 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00016257 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,085,678 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

