Zealium (NZL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, Zealium has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a market capitalization of $11,768.47 and $9.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006282 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002393 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000088 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 15,192,254 coins and its circulating supply is 14,192,254 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

