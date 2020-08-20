ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Price Tops $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 31% against the dollar. One ZelaaPayAE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $229,246.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZelaaPayAE alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002969 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002426 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 105.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZPAE is a token. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 248,851,770 tokens. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

ZelaaPayAE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZelaaPayAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelaaPayAE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.