Zoom Video Communications Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 210,839 call options on the company. This is an increase of 90% compared to the average volume of 110,967 call options.

In related news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $81,637,418.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.91, for a total transaction of $643,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $643,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 784,171 shares of company stock worth $179,330,071 over the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $144.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.39.

Shares of ZM traded up $17.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $290.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,258,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,904,070. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,692.18, a P/E/G ratio of 13.34 and a beta of -1.51. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $290.88.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

