Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zosano Pharma’s earnings. Zosano Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zosano Pharma.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZSAN traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $1.82. 10,685,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,034. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $124.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.73. Zosano Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,607,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,431 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the period. 17.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

