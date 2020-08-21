$0.05 EPS Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. Information Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 1.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Information Services Group from $1.60 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research raised Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Shares of NASDAQ III traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,265. The company has a market capitalization of $111.55 million, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of III. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 52,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 23,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 100,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.