-$0.12 EPS Expected for Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) to post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Anaplan also reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.59 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.58.

NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,996,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,638. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.92. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $63.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $1,351,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $634,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 266,360 shares of company stock valued at $12,338,116. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Anaplan by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 7,677.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Anaplan by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

