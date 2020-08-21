$0.14 EPS Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.11. Dynagas LNG Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The shipping company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.09 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.49%.

DLNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

DLNG stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 2.00. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

