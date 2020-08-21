$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Equities analysts expect Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. Great Ajax reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Great Ajax had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Great Ajax from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of AJX stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 32,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $15.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 120.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 320,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 175,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 30.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 150,442 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 21.6% during the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 625,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 111,056 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 22.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 607,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 110,878 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,049,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 108,582 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.