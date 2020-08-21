$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. Great Ajax reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Great Ajax had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Great Ajax from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of AJX stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 32,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $15.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 120.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 320,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 175,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 30.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 150,442 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 21.6% during the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 625,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 111,056 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 22.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 607,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 110,878 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,049,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 108,582 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

