$0.39 EPS Expected for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. Proofpoint posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.78. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $258.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.95 million.

PFPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.84.

Shares of PFPT stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.08. The company had a trading volume of 564,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,403. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.99. Proofpoint has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In other Proofpoint news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $3,125,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,895,687.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,143.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,165 shares of company stock worth $8,005,997. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 2,258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 51.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

