$0.74 EPS Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Aptiv reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 21.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,277,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,281,340,000 after buying an additional 5,157,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $892,425,000 after buying an additional 1,528,680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 10.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,981,000 after buying an additional 648,087 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,295,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 433.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,140,000 after buying an additional 3,814,034 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APTV traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $84.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,841. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.38. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

