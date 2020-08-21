$0.95 EPS Expected for Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Virtu Financial reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 352.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.72.

NASDAQ VIRT traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,906. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of -0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $159,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,669,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,471,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,851,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 686,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

