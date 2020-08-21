0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $650,055.85 and $1.66 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040651 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.09 or 0.05332603 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003673 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014458 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0XBTC is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

