$1.13 EPS Expected for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) to report $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mylan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.09. Mylan posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mylan will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mylan.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Mylan’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MYL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Mylan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Mylan in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mylan in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Mylan by 766.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mylan by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

MYL traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,958,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,598,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86. Mylan has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $23.11.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

