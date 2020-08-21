$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 491.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to $2.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%.

DNLI has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $10,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,739,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,489,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 82,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $1,982,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 839,631 shares of company stock valued at $21,133,146. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,129,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,085,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,337,000 after purchasing an additional 177,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,266,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,385,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,855,000 after purchasing an additional 124,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after purchasing an additional 87,574 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

