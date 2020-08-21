$12.73 Million in Sales Expected for Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) will post sales of $12.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.20 million and the lowest is $12.50 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $15.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $51.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.10 million to $52.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $57.99 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $60.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 39.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AJX shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 24,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 60,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 23,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJX stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,277. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $215.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

See Also: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.