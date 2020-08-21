$12.73 Million in Sales Expected for Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) will post sales of $12.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.20 million and the lowest is $12.50 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $15.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $51.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.10 million to $52.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $57.99 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $60.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 39.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AJX shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 24,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 60,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 23,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJX stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,277. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $215.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

See Also: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.