124,223 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Bought by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 124,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,324,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,540.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,628,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074,570 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $138,102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 630.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,379,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,171 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,177,034.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,058 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,646,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,335 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

