12,800 Shares in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ICSH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 654,624 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.