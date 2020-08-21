157,375 Shares in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 157,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Xerox at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 28.6% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 154,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 34,490 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xerox by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xerox by 528.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,575,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,084,000 after buying an additional 1,324,601 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 27.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Xerox by 36.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 646,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after buying an additional 171,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

XRX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.76. 3,508,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,684. Xerox Corp has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xerox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

In related news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 650,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $10,801,586.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,581,154 shares of company stock worth $43,706,945. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

