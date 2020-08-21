$163.16 Million in Sales Expected for New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) to announce sales of $163.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.97 million and the lowest is $161.90 million. New Relic reported sales of $145.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $665.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.64 million to $672.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $753.88 million, with estimates ranging from $706.30 million to $774.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Relic.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.35 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

NEWR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on New Relic from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Relic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on New Relic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New Relic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.81.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $132,796.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,747.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Christenson purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.72 per share, for a total transaction of $510,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 60,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,970.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,385 shares of company stock worth $8,491,197 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,083,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New Relic stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.91. 1,757,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,411. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. New Relic has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $74.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.97.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.