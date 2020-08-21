1,642 Shares in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 210.0% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.23. 55,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.09 and a 200 day moving average of $159.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,684,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

