19,549 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.16. 901,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,356. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 844.93, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.86.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

