22,911 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,911 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,000. Facebook comprises 1.2% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. UBS Group set a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.21.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.01. 15,338,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,497,508. The company has a market cap of $748.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.30. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $278.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $46,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,124,933 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

