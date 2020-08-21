27,632 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 26,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BofA Securities lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.41.

Shares of EMN stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $70.80. The stock had a trading volume of 681,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,314. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.37 and its 200-day moving average is $64.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.