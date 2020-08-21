$31.10 Million in Sales Expected for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) to post sales of $31.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.76 million and the lowest is $26.68 million. Phreesia posted sales of $30.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $135.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.57 million to $140.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $168.48 million, with estimates ranging from $158.32 million to $175.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.92 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

In other Phreesia news, CTO Daniel Nathan sold 8,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $264,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Charles Kallenbach sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $73,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,042 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,937 over the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Phreesia by 76.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter worth $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Phreesia by 187.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 1,618.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter worth $65,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PHR traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 85,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,552. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $34.85.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.