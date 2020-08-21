3,506 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Bought by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,365 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,873,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,511,000 after purchasing an additional 532,875 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,592,000 after purchasing an additional 121,007 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,615,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,824,000 after purchasing an additional 356,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,119,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,354,000 after purchasing an additional 285,488 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.80. The company had a trading volume of 199,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,761. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $123.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.10 and a 200 day moving average of $108.75.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $699.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $175,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,083 shares of company stock worth $4,594,176. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

