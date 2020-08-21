38,329 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.7% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.99. 11,058,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,544,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

