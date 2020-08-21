39,342 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,342 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.7% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,605 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 86,270 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in Comcast by 33.7% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 271,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,347,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in Comcast by 53.6% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 7,162 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,927,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,290,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

