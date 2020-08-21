3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,128 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 6.5% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in 3M were worth $60,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,295,173,000 after purchasing an additional 116,065 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in 3M by 33.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,060,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,377 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $877,940,000 after acquiring an additional 315,132 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 3M by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,236,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,319,000 after acquiring an additional 221,353 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 9,250.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,989,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,235. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $94.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

