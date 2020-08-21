400 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Retirement Network raised its stake in FedEx by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 215.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $169.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities raised their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.76.

NYSE:FDX traded up $2.51 on Friday, reaching $211.33. The stock had a trading volume of 99,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,798. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $211.56. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.