46,466 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.88. 24,104,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,822,100. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

