468,624 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by Tesco Pension Investment Ltd

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 468,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,410,000. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.8% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 42.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 223.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 64.2% during the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 23.3% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $6.42 on Thursday, reaching $269.01. The company had a trading volume of 20,254,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,547,900. The firm has a market cap of $747.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $278.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BofA Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.21.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $46,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,182 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

