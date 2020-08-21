$486.67 Million in Sales Expected for The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) will announce sales of $486.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $459.10 million to $517.76 million. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $641.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

Shares of CG stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 632,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,573. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 7,545,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $224,539,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn A. Youngkin sold 13,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $385,613.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,172,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,200,921. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,939,172 shares of company stock valued at $507,807,011 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

