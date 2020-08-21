$510.73 Million in Sales Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) to report sales of $510.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $510.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $510.80 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $445.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.54. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $479.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VSTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 286,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 168,825 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 433.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 93,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,026. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.36.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.