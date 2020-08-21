569 Shares in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 23.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,771,000 after purchasing an additional 18,239 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 30.9% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $2,757,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.95.

SHW traded up $8.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $675.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $624.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.09. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $676.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In related news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,961,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,809 shares of company stock worth $11,035,205 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

