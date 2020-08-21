6,370 Shares in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Okta by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,087,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Okta by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Okta by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 146,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $2,194,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $10,006,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,395,101.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,696 shares of company stock valued at $101,633,879 over the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OKTA stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,770. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.26. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $226.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Okta from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Okta from $173.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

