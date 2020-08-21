6,604 Shares in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $41,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Biogen by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $357.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.36.

BIIB traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $277.07. 927,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.83 and its 200 day moving average is $298.91. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 35.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

