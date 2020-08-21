7,082 Shares in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 204.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645,959 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $133,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,312 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,449,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,603 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.88. 1,791,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,467,180. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.74.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

