75,684 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,000. FirstEnergy makes up approximately 0.6% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 46.8% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 164.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 108.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 343.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.97.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $28.11. 7,191,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,365,850. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

