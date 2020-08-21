78,180 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

Shares of VIAC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.51. 4,980,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,838,627. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $44.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

