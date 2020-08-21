908 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.89. 107,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,609,842. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $312.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.25.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

