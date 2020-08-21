AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $29,456,000. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $1,231,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $1,996,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,784,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,345,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $168.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.12. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.87.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

